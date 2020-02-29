MARION, Va. Stephen Lee Alexander, age 52, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020, in Marion, Va. Steve was born in Smyth County, Va., to the late Robert and Rosie Alexander. He was an avid farmer that had a passion for tractors and animals. He was always there to help anyone. Steve was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather. Survivors include his wife, Sherri Alexander; daughter, Heather Wright and husband, Allen of Marion, Va., Katrina Alexander of the home; son, Jon Alexander of the home; brothers, Bobby Alexander and wife Rose, Carol Alexander and wife Tammy, Joe Alexander all of Marion, Va.; uncles and aunts, Kenny and Debbie Alexander, Buddy and Viola Alexander; several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020, from the Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion. Interment will follow in South Fork Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 4 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Alexander family.
Service information
Mar 1
Visitation
Sunday, March 1, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
4:00PM-7:00PM
Bradley's Funeral Home
938 N Main St
Marion, VA 24354
938 N Main St
Marion, VA 24354
Guaranteed delivery before Stephen's Visitation begins.
Mar 2
Funeral Service
Monday, March 2, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Bradley's Funeral Home
938 N Main St
Marion, VA 24354
938 N Main St
Marion, VA 24354
Guaranteed delivery before Stephen's Funeral Service begins.
Mar 2
Graveside
Monday, March 2, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
South Fork Baptist Church
South Fork Rd
Marion, VA 24354
South Fork Rd
Marion, VA 24354
Guaranteed delivery before Stephen's Graveside begins.
