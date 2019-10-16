Marie W. Taylor, age 82, of Max Meadows, Va., passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019. She was born January 14, 1937 in Bickmore, W.Va., daughter of the late Roscoe and Maysel Workman. She was preceded in death by her husband, Duvil Burress Taylor; infant daughter, Theda Jean Taylor; sisters, Josephine West, Ella and Beauford Trent; brother, Larry Eugene Workman. Survivors include her daughters, Esta and Doug Adams of Max Meadows, Erna and Henry Ratcliffe Sr. of Draper, Va., Evelyn Taylor and Gary Stevens of Bridgeport, Texas, Elizabeth and Clyde W. Gravely Jr. of Max Meadows; sons, Edward "Doobie" and Diana Taylor, Eldridge Taylor of Dublin, Va.; 20 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter; sister, Gloria Jean Dozer of W.Va., Neda Haymore and Richard of Danville, Va., Linda Klotzbach of Ohio; brothers, Johnny Workman and Susan of W.Va., Leo Workman and Mary of Dublin, Roy Workman and Judy of Roanoke, Va. Marie was a beloved mother, grandmother and sister. She loved her Lord and savior Jesus Christ and family at Fellowship Baptist Church in Wytheville. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m., Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Fellowship Baptist Church with Pastor Andrew Davis officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday from 5 p.m. until service time at the church. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, October 18, 2019, at the Workman Family Cemetery in Fola, W.Va. Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va. is serving the Taylor family.
