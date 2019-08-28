Born on June 5, 1949, died in Charleston, S.C. on August 7, 2019. It is with deep sadness and sorrow that we announce the loss of the most wonderful husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend, Daniel Stuart "Dan" Williams. He was best known for his many years in radio working for WOLD in Marion, Va., as an on-air DJ. While in high school at 17, Dan went to Wythe Community College and graduated on the Deans List at the top of his class. Dan continued his career in Bristol with WFHG and WXBQ as on-air DJ, copy writing and sales representative. He moved to Charlotte, N.C. in the late 80s to work for Bigways Broadcasting Group, WROQ as a lead sales representative . He went on to work for CBS at WSOC in Charlotte as on-air host and sales representative and copy writing and won awards for his copy writing. Dan enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and doing what he could to help anyone. He was preceded in death by his son, Christian Stuart Williams; brother, David Sprinkle Williams; and parents, Marvin and Virginia Williams. He is survived by his wife, Sheila Jean Williams; son and daughter-in-law, Eric and Stephanie Williams; grandsons, Cody and Cory Baham; and great-granddaughters, Logan and Kinzley. Services will be held Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at 2 p.m. at St. Philip Benizi Catholic Church, 1404 Old Hwy 52, Moncks Corner, SC 29461. Pop you will forever be missed and loved by us all! Rest In Peace with Jesus. To share memories of Daniel Stuart "Dan" Williams, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. This is a courtesy announcement by Seaver-Brown Funeral Service and Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
