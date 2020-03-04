Mary Anne Huffman, 87, of North Tazewell, Va., passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at her home. Born on November 11, 1932, in Giles County, Va., she was a daughter of the late James Walker Williams and Ruby Smith Williams. She was a devoted mother and grandmother who faithfully attended Sunday School and Church over 60 years at First Christian Church in Richlands, Va. Mary Anne served on the Cedar Bluff Town Council for over 20 years and worked in the insurance business many years. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the good folks at Helping Hands Home Health & Hospice and Right At Home Elder Aide Service for their kind and compassionate care. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jacob H. Huffman Jr.; daughter, Virginia "Jenny" Byrd White; brother, William "Dick" Williams; and sisters, Virginia Martin and Jean Reed. She is survived by her sons, Jake Huffman and wife, Dana, of Roanoke, Va. and James "Jim" Huffman of Morristown, Tenn.; sister, Hilda Grubb and husband, Bill, of Kokomo, Ind.; grandchildren, Randal White Jr. and wife, Shelly, and Anne Keillor and husband, Kevin; and great-grandchildren, Harper, Virginia, Rand, Lucy and Kevin. The family received friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020, at Peery & St.Clair Funeral Home in Tazewell, Va. where funeral services were conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, with her son, Pastor Jake Huffman officiating. Burial followed at Maplewood Cemetery in Tazewell, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Christian Church, P.O. Box 1307, Richlands, VA 24641. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.peerystclairfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Huffman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

