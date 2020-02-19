CRIPPLE CREEK, Va. Shirley Crockett Sawyers, age 83, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020, at Abingdon Health & Rehab Center. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Buford Sawyers; parents, Ronald and Nora Crockett; sisters, Helen Crockett Spain and Corky Crockett Cox; and brother, Frank Crockett. Shirley is survived by her sons, Allen Sawyers and wife, Connie, of Wytheville, Va., and Greg Sawyers and wife, Becky, of Chilhowie, Va.; sister, Geneva Goode and husband, Tom Kincer, of Chesterfield, S.C.; brother, Ronnie Crockett and wife, Carol, of Petersburg, Va.; seven grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and special friend, LaVonne Williams of Cripple Creek, Va. As per Shirley's wishes, all services will be private. To share memories of Shirley Crockett Sawyers, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Carefor Shirley's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East MainStreet, Marion, VA 24354.
