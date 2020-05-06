Martha Smythers Hoback, 72, of Riverside, Calif., died on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. She was born on July 28, 1947, in Wytheville, Va., to Bill and Edna Smythers and graduated in 1965 from George Wythe High School, where she was a proud member of the Mighty Maroon Band. Following graduation, she married her childhood sweetheart, and gave birth to their son in 1969. After living in four states, they settled in Riverside, Calif., where she worked at the Riverside Press Enterprise until retiring in 2002. Making handmade gifts, antiquing with friends, and monthly Bunco games filled her leisure time. Martha was predeceased by her parents and brother, Billy. She is survived by her loving husband, Ron; devoted son, Chris; sister and brother-in-law, Lyndel and Mike Finch; brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Lily Smythers, several nieces and nephews; and her constant companions, a Jack Russel Terrier / Min-Pin mix and a Chiweenie. There will be no service, but we ask that you remember Martha by taking the time to do something special for someone, be it a friend or a stranger, so her loving and giving spirit will live on.
