David G. Salmons Sr., 73, of Check, Va., passed away at home on Thursday May 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by a brother, Joe Salmons. He is survived by his son, David Salmons Jr. (Tenia); daughter, Stonia Bearden (James); half-sister, India Mae Berkley; sister, Janette Spangler, three grandchildren, and one great grandchild. A graveside service was held Saturday, May 16, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Pratt Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at Gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com or on Facebook @gardnerfuneralhomefloyd. The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of David Salmons, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

