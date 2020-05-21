Betty Ann Akers Harman, of Floyd County, was born to the late Ruby Teel and Clynton Tazewell Akers on May 5, 1936. She entered Heaven's gates May 16, 2020. Betty loved her family and loved to laugh. She was an excellent cook, a sharp dresser, and avid traveler. She loved God and tried to always do what was right. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Wayne Harman; brother, Tazewell Akers; sister and brother-in-law, Albertine Faye and Robert Montgomery; and son-in-law, Paul McManners. Surviving are her daughters and son-in-law, Tanya and Steve McDaniel, and Donna McManners; granddaughters, Maegan, Taylor and Katie; great-grandchildren, Mikayla, Paul and Ryan; and numerous special nieces and nephews and long term friends. A celebration of Betty's life will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to White Rock Church of the Brethren, 1863 White Rock Rd. NW, Floyd, VA 24091. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.
