Betty Lee Bartee Stroupe age 85, of Speedwell, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020. She was born on August 30, 1934, in Wythe County, to the late John and Eva Eanes Bartee. Betty was preceded in death by her first husband, William Vance Testerman Sr.; second husband, Charles Stroupe Sr.; son, Charles "Kip" Stroupe; a brother, Buster Bartee; and daughter, Debbie Irene Sexton. Survivors include two sons and daughter-in-law, William Vance "Bo" Jr. and Debbie Testerman of Speedwell, and Jerry Testerman of Speedwell; three daughters and son-in-law, Eva "Tiny" Terry of Speedwell, Betty "Peewee" and Dean Rosenbaum of Greasy Creek, and Teresa Phillippi of Speedwell; sister, Peggy Dill of Norfolk; brother and sister-in-law, James Dexter "Fuzzy" and Edie Bartee of Speedwell; 12 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren; and special nephew, Bimbo Stuart of Speedwell. A graveside memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the Speedwell United Methodist Church with the Reverend Jerry Bell officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family request donation be made to the Speedwell United Methodist Church / Mowing Fund P.O. Box 14, Speedwell, VA 24374. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. The Stroupe family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home, Wytheville, Virginia.
