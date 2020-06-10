Betty Marie Wright Reece, age 85, of Wytheville, passed away on Friday June 5, 2020. She was born in Bristol, Tennessee on July 24, 1934, to the late Robert Kyle and Hazel Tolliver Wright. She attended Holston Valley High School, and formerly an employee at the Wilderness Road Truck Stop and a host at the Stoney Fork Campground with her husband. Betty was a member of the Wytheville Junior Women's Club, George Wythe Band Booster's, Wytheville Square Dance Club and the District #38 Wytheville Order of Eastern Star. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond B. "R.C." Reece. Survivors include four sons and daughters-in-law, Brad and Sherrie Reece of Thomasville, N.C., Jerry and T.J. Reece of Birmingham, Ala., Steve and Pamela Reece of Fuqua Varina, N.C., Gary and Samantha Reece of Rural Retreat; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Sandra and Clay Booher of Winston-Salem, N.C., Kay and Larry Fritts of Bristol, Tenn.; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Benny and Pat Wright of Blountville, Tenn., Charles and Martha Wright of Bristol, Tenn.; seven grandchildren, Bo Reece, Kerry Allen, Mandy Yow, Rusty Jean, Dennis Dutton, Dana Byrd and Adam Reece; nine great-grandchildren, Isaac Reece, Scarlet Reece, Avery Byrd, Tyler Byrd, Bo Dutton, Anna Lei Dutton, Lilly Jean, Anna Kate Jean and Maddie Yow. Graveside service was held on 2 p.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020, at West End Cemetery. The family received friends from 12 to 1:45 p.m. on Monday at the Grubb Funeral Home. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. The Reece family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home, Wytheville, Virginia.
