Andrew "Drew" Christian Lee Huff Andrew "Drew" Christian Lee Huff, age 26, of Max Meadows, Va., passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019. He was born in Norfolk, Va., on April 22, 1993. He was a volunteer with Blue Ridge Mountain Council Boy Scouts of America and a veteran of the U.S. Army. He is survived by his father, Ron Huff of Fort Chiswell, Va.; mother, Angelicque Hoffman of Virginia Beach, Va.; brothers, Alex Huff of Oregon, and Gage Mallard of Seattle, Wash.; sister, Nicole Huff of Fort Chiswell; paternal grandparents, CW and Dill Huff of Hillsville, Va.; maternal grandparents, Bill and Linda Hoffman; aunts and uncles, Mike and Pam Huff, Amy and Matt Chitty, Christopher and Chris Bartlett; also extended family and many friends. Funeral services will be held 7 p.m. Thursday, November 7, 2019, at the Barnett Funeral Chapel with the Rev. CW Huff Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to the service. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post # 9 of Wytheville, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mt. Empire District Boys Scouts of America, Friends of Scouting, 2600 Max Creek Rd, Hiawassee, VA 24347 or to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va. is serving the Huff family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com.
