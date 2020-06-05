MaryGene Manning Longenecker, 90, born on November 26, 1929, in Wayside, Georgia, died at Sharon Towers in Charlotte, North Carolina, on May 30, 2020. Devoted wife of 52 years to the Rev. Hershey J. Longenecker, MaryGene also grew up as the daughter of a Presbyterian Minister, the Rev. Frederic Easley Manning. After graduating from Wheaton College in 1951, with a degree in Christian Education, she was a teacher and assistant principal at Calvary Christian Day School in Charlotte from 1952 to 1958. She met her husband Hershey at Peniel Bible Conference in Lake Luzerne, New York, and they were married on June 28, 1958. Together they devoted their lives to serving the southern Presbyterian Church, beginning their married lives in Jonesville, South Carolina. They served in a three-church field in the Abingdon, Virginia, area, then Anderson Memorial Presbyterian Church in Pulaski, Virginia, followed by New Bethel Presbyterian Church in Piney Flats, Tennessee, before retiring from a two-church field in Welch, West Virginia in 1994. After retirement they returned to Pulaski, Virginia, to serve the church again until 2000. After some time in Bristol, Tennessee, they moved to Sharon Towers in Charlotte, North Carolina in 2003. MaryGene taught at Claremont and Jefferson Elementary Schools in Pulaski, Virginia, and also served later as a substitute. A skilled pianist, MaryGene was known for her cheerfulness and kindness to others and delighted in sharing in her husband's visitation ministry. She continued this service at Sharon Towers, visiting residents in healthcare. MaryGene's husband Hershey died in 2010. She is survived by her older daughter, Susan L. Dawson (Mark); her younger daughter, Ruth L. Deligdisch (Glen); grandchildren, John Dawson (Dolly), David Dawson (Sara), Amy Glendinning (Bobby), and Peter Deligdisch; and by her great-grandson Silas Dawson. She is also survived by her sister, Evelyne Manning, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, JoAn Manning; her brother, Fred Manning; and her parents, the Reverend Frederic and Josephine Manning. The family is very thankful for the capable and loving care of the staff at Sharon Towers. Memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, 3307 Rea Road, Charlotte, NC 28226, the Sharon Towers' Residents' Assistance Fund, 5100 Sharon Rd., Charlotte, NC 28210, or the Charlotte Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 33000, Charlotte, NC 28233. Arrangements under the direction of McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel, Charlotte. Morris Baker Funeral Services in Johnson City, Tenn., will assist with the burial and graveside service. Condolences and messages of sympathy may be sent to the family and viewed by visiting either www.mcewenpinevillechapel.com or www.morrisbaker.com. A private memorial service and burial will be held at New Bethel Cemetery in Piney Flats, Tennessee. A virtual memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Further details about where and how to view will be available the week leading up to this service at gspc.net or either of the websites listed above on MaryGene's obituary page. There will also be a link to a video of this service that can be viewed afterwards.
