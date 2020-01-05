OAKRIDGE, Tenn. Freddie Curtis "Bobby" Dillman, 62, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020 in Oakridge, Tenn. Bobby was born on October 7, 1957 to parents, Dock "Harlow" Dillman and mother, Minnie "Mae" Dillman. Bobby is preceded in death by his father, Dock Harlow Dillman; his grandparents; and great-grandparents. Bobby is survived by his wife, Jo Ann Dillman; his daughter, Margaret Ann McGhee; sisters, Mildred Ann Payne and husband, Cliff, Betty "Bootsie" Waring, Tracy Sizemore and fiancée, Cam Blevins; his mother, Minnie Mae Dillman; grandchildren, Bradley McGhee and Samantha Davenport; several stepchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren. All services, per Bobby's wishes, will be private. To share memories of Freddie Curtis "Bobby" Dillman, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Mr. Dillman's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service and Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
Dillman, Freddie Curtis "Bobby"
To plant a tree in memory of Freddie Dillman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.