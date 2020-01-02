Lois Ann Mabery, 72, of Willis, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmond and Glenna Mabery; and brothers, Glendale Mabery and Gary Mabery. She is survived by her daughter, Karen Roberts (Tim Greer); grandson, Andy Bird (Katie Holley); sisters, Shirley Moran, Rachel Goad, and Hilda Collins; special fur baby, Maggie Rose; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jeff Dalton officiating. Interment followed at the Willis Cemetery. The family received friends from 12 until 1 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105, or to Good Samaritan Hospice in Memory of Lois Mabery, 2408 Electric Rd, Roanoke, VA 24018.
Mabery, Lois Ann
