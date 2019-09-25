Dr. Thomas Lee Barnes, of Harrisburg, Pa., formerly of Vienna, Va., departed this life on September 19, 2019, with complications from Parkinson's Disease. Tom was born on October 19, 1938, in Alliance, Ohio, to the late Rev. Virgil and Marjorie Barnes. He earned his bachelor's degree from Muskingum College, master's and doctoral degrees from Penn State University. In 1972, Tom accepted the Dean of Students Services position at fledgling Wytheville Community College in southwest Virginia and contributed to the growth of students and the community for 27 fulfilling years. As a citizen sailor Navy reservist for 30 years, he rose to the rank of Captain as he commanded seven reserve units. Throughout his life, Tom dedicated his time to the church choir, bible study, American Red Cross, Senior Softball, Basketball, and Lions International. Ever sports minded, Tom believed in physical fitness and competitive athletics. Throughout his life he remained true to his Presbyterian and Appalachian roots as a humble, spiritual, and faithful man. Tom married the love of his life, Bernadette Black, in 1996 and they co-parented their six children from previous marriages. His beloved four children and their families are Andy Barnes and his wife, Tammy and grandsons, Beckham and Brodan, of Charlotte, N.C.; Jenni Barnes Tulli and her husband, Mark and grandchildren, Gabriel and Alden, of Gainesville, Fla.; Matthew Barnes of N.C. and Brian Barnes of Charlotte, N.C. His two stepchildren are Allison Curtin Kaster and her husband, Bryon and grandson, Richard, of Harrisburg, Pa. and Kevin Curtin and his wife, Dominique and grandsons, Noah and Dean, of South Riding, Va. Tom also leaves one brother, David Barnes of Rochester, Mich. and his dear family, as well as a multitude of close cousins and friends. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, September 30, 2019, at Faith Immanuel Presbyterian Church, 1801 Colonial Road, Harrisburg, PA 17112. Burial with full military honors will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 2 until 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at the Jesse H. Geigle Funeral Home, 2100 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg, PA 17110. To send condolences or to share memories with the family please go to BitnerCares.com.
