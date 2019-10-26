Elsie Gilman Wright, age 91, of Wytheville, passed away on Sunday October 20, 2019. She was the daughter of the late James Arch and Ida Blancett Gilman. Elsie was preceded in death by her husband, James Donald Wright Sr.; grandson, Will Jonhstone; three sisters and four brothers. She is survived by her children, Louise and Troy Funderburk of Salisbury, N.C., Jimmy and Nancy Wright of Wytheville, Connie and Tommy Seagle of Rural Retreat, and Kathy and Kip Worrell of Morristown, Tenn.; eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, four great great-grandchildren; special niece, Arlene Shelton of Wytheville; and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Grubb Funeral Home Chapel conducted by the Reverend N.R. Taylor and the Reverend Kip Worrell, interment will follow in the West End Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from 12 p.m. until service time or at the home of Connie and Tommy Seagle, 176 Sunset View Road, Rural Retreat, VA 24386 at any time. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
