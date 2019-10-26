Judith Leigh Morris Swecker, age 67, of Max Meadows, Va., passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019. She was born on October 5, 1952, in Wythe County, daughter of the late William Pierce Morris and Margaret Kemper Morris. Survivors include her husband, Steve Swecker; two daughters, Amy Faulkner and Mary and Brian Arnold, all of Max Meadows; son, Stephen and Ashley Swecker of Woodlawn, Va.; five grandchildren, Mackenzi Faulkner, Anna Arnold, Kemper Arnold, Savannah Swecker and William Swecker; sister, Kathy Ashworth of Christiansburg, Va.; and brother, David and Joy Morris of Max Meadows. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Max Meadows United Methodist Church with the Reverend Bill Shupe and Pastor Robbie Patton officiating. Interment will follow in Swecker Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from 12 p.m. until service time at the church. Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va. is serving the Swecker family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.