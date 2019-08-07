Patricia Ann Board Aker, 67, of Max Meadows, Virginia, passed away at her home on Saturday, August 3, 2019, surrounded by her family. Born on December 24, 1951, in Christiansburg, Virginia, Patricia was a daughter of Dewey Layne Board and the late Mildred Thompson Board. She was a 1976 graduate of Radford University with a Bachelor of Arts degree. Patricia taught school in both Carroll and Wythe Counties. She also taught piano lessons for many years. Patricia was a Medical Transcriptionist for twenty years and was a devoted member of St. Paul Pentecostal Holiness Church where she worked effortlessly in the Music Department and the Morsels of Mercy Food Bank. Patricia was preceded in death by her mother, Mildred Thompson Board and a brother, Freddie Board. Those left to cherish her memory are her soulmate of 47 years, Elmo Randell Aker; sons, Randy Aker of Ft. Chiswell, Va., and Brad and Trish (Prissy) Aker of Austinville, Va.; father, Dewey Layne Board of Christiansburg, Va.; brothers, the Rev. Stephen Board of Christiansburg, Va., and Donnie and Cindy Board of Radford, Va.; sisters, Rebecca Board Underwood of Christiansburg, Va., and Donna and Kevin McGrady of Christiansburg, Va., and several dearly loved nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at St. Paul Pentecostal Holiness Church with the Rev. Stephen Board and the Rev. J.C. McPeak officiating. Interment will follow at the West End Cemetery. The family received friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at the church. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Virginia is serving the Aker family.
