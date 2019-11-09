CHILHOWIE, Va. Gwendolyn Felty Eddy, 92, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Ellis J. Felty and Annie Felty Tuell and husband, Gordon Tuell. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Millard M. "Bud" Eddy; one sister, Catherine J. Tuell; two brothers, James David Tuell and J. Gordon "Buddy" Tuell Jr. She retired from Harwood Manufacturing Co. after 26 years of service. She was a 74 year member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Chapter #72 in Marion and Chapter #151 in Saltville. Gwen was a lifelong member of Belmont Christian Church in Roanoke, Va. and was also a member of the Seven Mile Ford Christian Church. Survivors include her sister-in-law, Peggy G. Tuell; special niece, Amy Tuell of Seven Mile Ford; special niece and nephew, Peggy and Tom Eddy of Marion; special friends, Susan Bonham, Millie White, many others to include her Harwood family, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted 3 p.m. Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Williams Funeral Home with Mike Hoback officiating. Burial will follow at the St. James Cemetery in Chilhowie. The family will receive friends from 1 until 3 p.m. prior to the funeral service at the funeral home. Condolences can be made to the family online at www.williamsfuneralhomeofchilhowie.com. Williams Funeral Home of Chilhowie is serving the Eddy family.
