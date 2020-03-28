CHILHOWIE, Va. James F. Greer, age 89, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, Winston-Salem, N.C. He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Nannie Belle Greer; parents, Spence and Lillian Greer; two sisters; and one brother. James was one of one. He loved his family and made a friend easily. James would do anything for you especially if you called him Papaw. If he wasn't restoring a bicycle or car, he would be found working in the garden or in the saw mill. He loved to stay busy working, or striking up a conversation. James was a jack of all trades, and a master of most. It's comforting to know he's hand in hand with his Nannie Belle, and talking to Jesus in Heaven. James is survived by his daughters, Mary Alice Cregger and husband, Mike, Diane Anderson and husband, Jimmy, and Brenda Greer; son, Jerry Greer and wife, Shelia, all of Chilhowie, Va.; brother, Hunter Greer of Chilhowie, Va.; seven grandchildren, Chris Cregger, Christy Armstrong, Jessica Turner, Sara Anderson, Jason Greer, Brianne McCormick, and Ashley Clay; 12 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and special nephew, Louis Blevins of Wilkesboro, N.C. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or to SECU Family House, 1970 Baldwin Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. A memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate James' life. To share memories of James F. Greer, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for James' Family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service and Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
