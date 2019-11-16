MARION, Va. David Delano Bayes, age 86, passed away on Thursday, November 15, 2019, at the Christian Care Center of Bristol. Mr. Bayes was born to the late Edgar Bays and Othella Richardson Bays and was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Pearl Bayes and a son, Michael Bayes. He was a U.S. Army veteran having served in the Korean Conflict and later as a drill sergeant in the U.S. Army Reserves. Mr. Bayes worked at Brunswick, retired from the telephone company and also worked at the Smyth County Court House after retirement. He enjoyed painting and writing poetry. Survivors include his son, Larry Bayes and wife, Dena, of Sugar Grove, Va.; brother, Jim Bays and wife, Melanie, of Winder, Ga.; grandchildren, Joseph Bayes and wife, Shauna, and Heather Bayes and fiance', Jeremy Barrett; and great-grandchildren, Karoline and Tristan Bayes. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, November 17, 2019, at the Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion, with the Reverend Avery Sheets officiating. Entombment will follow at Rose Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1 until 3 p.m. prior to services. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Bayes family.
