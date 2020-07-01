Lillian Radford Shumate passed away on June 8, 2020. She was born in Bland County, Va., on November 30, 1938, to the late William Goebel Radford and Emma Conner Radford. She was preceded in death by husband, Henry "Hank" Shumate; brother, George William Radford; and sister, Betty Radford Darnall. She is survived by her son, Rodney Shumate; sister, Beulah Radford Tickle (Lincoln); brother, Francis "Bub" (Wanda) Radford, two nephews and two nieces. At her request, she was cremated. Funeral services will be held at a later date at Shiloh Cemetery in Bland County.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.