CHILHOWIE, Va. James and Pamela Denny, 80 and 76, of Chilhowie, Va., passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020. They were married for 55 years. James retired from the Virginia Department of Corrections and was an avid farmer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Emitt S. and Bonnie B. Denny; his sister, Olga Denny Heath and brother-in-law Cecil Heath. Pamela was a two-time survivor of breast cancer, avid gardener and farm wife. She preceded in death by her parents, George W. and Geraldine Jeans. Survivors include their children, James Edward Denny, Jami (Beth) Denny Testerman and husband, Lee; grandchild, Alanna Testerman; and Pamela's two sisters, Sandra Towry, and Cheryl McCormick and husband, Ray; one brother, George Jeans III and wife, Irene. They are also survived by several nieces and nephews; special neighbors and close friends. Due to Covid-19, a private graveside will be held for the family. Memorial services will be held at a later day, when conditions improve. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Regional Cancer Center, 1600 Johnston Memorial Dr. Abingdon, VA 24211. Online condolences can be made online at www.williamsfuneralhomeofchilhowie.com. Williams Funeral Home of Chilhowie will be serving the Denny family.
