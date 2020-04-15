Dr. John Edward Thompson Jr., Ed.D., 80, of Gate City, went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 3, 2020, at his home. John was born in Barthell, Kentucky, on April 12, 1939, to the late John Edward and Glanis Lewis Thompson. He was an educator for 53 years serving as a Teacher, Assistant Principal, Principal, and College Professor. John was an avid outdoorsman who especially enjoyed fishing and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Gate City where he served as an Elder, Deacon and many other roles. John was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Survivors include his high school sweetheart, best friend, and loving wife of 66 years, Barbara Thompson; children, Kimberly Thompson of Tazewell, John "Toby" Thompson of Bedford, Mark Thompson and wife, Tammy, of Gate City, and Maelynn Thompson of Gate City; grandchildren, Joy, Staci, Jakob, Sarah, and Hannah; along with a host of extended family and friends. Due to the current circumstances, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Gate City, 274 Jones St., Gate City, VA 24251. To express a condolence to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com. Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Thompson family.
