Mark Douglas Harrington, age 54, of Stafford, Va., passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on July 16, 1965, the son of the late James David Harrington Sr. and Jacqueline Ruth Noel Harrington. Mark was a retired veteran of the U.S. Air Force and a jet engine mechanic. He went into training education and communications computer systems. He is survived by his wife, Julie J. Harrington; children, Shawn D. Harrington, Makayla M. Harrington, KatieAnn M. Harrington, and Aimee R. Harrington of the home; brothers, James David Harrington Jr. and wife, Jinha, of Stafford, Va., and Matthew Wayne Harrington of Ohio; special aunts, Rebecca H. Fussnecker and Shirley H. Kearney, both of Ohio; mother-in-law, Phyllis H. Jones, sister-in-law, Tammy Duncan and husband, Michael, all of Rural Retreat, Va.; brother-in-law, Daniel Jones and wife, Tammy, of Danville, Va.; two nephews and six nieces. A private graveside service was held Thursday, April 30, 2020. A celebration of life service to be held at a later date. Lindsey Funeral Home, Rural Retreat, Va. is serving the Harrington family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Mark Harrington as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.