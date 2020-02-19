Eva V Knighton Bowers, age 76, of if Ivanhoe, passed away on Saturday February 15, 2020, at her home. She was born on May 22, 1943, in Montpelier, Va., the daughter of the late Everett T. and Elma May Bagby Knighton. She attended the Fairview United Methodist Church in Ivanhoe, Va. Eva was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Herman Alton Bowers; a sister, Corrina Knighton; and three brothers, Joe Knighton, Taylor Knighton, and Berry Knighton. She is survived by a daughter, Jennifer Shupe of Fries, Va.; three sons and daughters-in-law, Scott and Rena Bowers of Ivanhoe, Va., Michael and Greta Bowers of Ivanhoe, Va., and Tony Bowers of Ivanhoe, Va.; a sister, Anna Harlow of Fluvanna, Va.; two brothers and sister-in-law, PW Knighton of Montpelier, Va., and Dorsey and Elsie Knighton of Bumpuss, Va.; brother-in-law, Wayne and Juanita Bowers of Sylvatus, Va.; sister-in-law, Frances Payne of Laurel Fork, Va.; special care givers, Mary Sparks, Bobby Stoots, and Vanessa Carnes; eight grandchildren, Lena and John Williams, Emily Bowers, Katrina Bowers, Everett Bowers, Austin Bowers, AJ Shupe, Jacob Bowers, and Amos and Chelsea Tores; four great-grandchildren, John Luke Williams, Ayden Tores, Zoey Tores, and Mallory Tores, several nieces, nephews, and many extended family and friends. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at the Fairview United Methodist Church in Ivanhoe, Va., with the Rev. Mike Ingo officiating, interment will follow in the Odd Fellows Cemetery. The family received friends Tuesday evening, February 18, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Fairview United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest that memorial donations can be made to the either the Fairview United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, or to the Odd Fellows Cemetery Fund. Online condolences can be made to the family at WWW.highlandfuneralservice.com. The Reese Funeral Home in Austinville, Va. is serving the Bowers family.
Service information
3:00PM
King's Chapel Road
Ivanhoe, VA 24350
