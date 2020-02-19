Amy J. (née Cox) Cook Amy J. (née Cox) Cook, 84, Union Grove, N.C., died on February 4, 2020. A Bland County, Va., native, Amy resided in Putnam County, W.Va. from 1982 till 2017, where she made many friends and for many years proudly worked as a cook in a Head Start program. She was preceded in death by her parents, four older sisters and five older brothers. She is survived by daughter, Tamara Williams of Bluefield, Va. and husband, Gary Williams; granddaughters, Kellan Steckline and Lauren Overton; and great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Berkley, and Fisher. Additionally, she is survived by daughter, Crystal Cook Marshall and husband, Edward Marshall, of Union Grove, N.C.; grandson, Ulysses; and step granddaughters, Avery and Elsa. A Breakfast Memorial for Amy will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Eleanor Town Hall in Eleanor, W.Va. from 10 until 11:30 a.m. 10 a.m. breakfast and visitation with family and friends. 11 a.m. memorial. A small dinner memorial will follow in Iredell County, N.C. The family asks in lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the American Liver Foundation. Message of condolence may be given at: www.reavisfhstatesville.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
Latest Local Offers
New Client Specials! Integrative nutrition and wellness services assisting with digestive dysfunction, mental health, insomnia, fatigue, low energy, meal planning, and much more. www.soulsticenutrition.com soulsticenutrition@gmail.com
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa Reed 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! ** Bristol & Surrounding Areas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.