LeMan H. Dobrenz Jr. LeMan H. Dobrenz Jr., 55, of Floyd, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lee (LeMan Sr.) and Ellie Dobrenz. LeMan was a friend to many. He devoted many years to his work serving at Ray's Restaurant and recently with The Bread of Life. He is survived by his cousins, Chris Hale, Ginny Hale, Cindy Domenico, and Jason Domenico; as well as numerous other cousins and friends. A graveside memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 28, 2020, in the Jacksonville Cemetery. Friends of LeMan are encouraged to come and share a memory of him. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.
