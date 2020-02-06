Carole Harris Mitchell, 75, of Floyd, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Oden James and Lorane Hylton Harris; and her sister, Judy Dulaney. She is survived by her husband, Kevin D. Mitchell; sons and daughter-in-law, Coy and Lucinda Mitchell, Clark Mitchell, and Kreg Mitchell; granddaughter, Amber Mitchell; sister-in-law, Melva Stultz; niece, Lisa Dulaney Sutphin; and nephew, Claude Stultz. Per Carole's request, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Floyd County Volunteer Fire Department, Station 4 (Indian Valley), P.O. Box 33, Floyd, VA 24091 or to the Pleasant Valley Cemetery Fund, c/o Kevin Mitchell, 4028 Alum Ridge Road NW, Floyd, VA 24091. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.
