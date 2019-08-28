Margie Lee Miller Thompson, 90, completed her Celebration of Life on this Earth on August 16, 2019. She passed peacefully in her sleep and without pain. Margie was born on April 27, 1929, the only child of her late parents, Edgar Lorenzo John Miller and Edna Pearl Beasley Miller. Her loving husband, Ernest Wilson Thompson, predeceased her having died in 1972. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Ann Thompson Lathe (Michael) of Lakeside, California, with grandchildren, Jenna Elise Lathe (Lakeside) and Christopher Jordan Lathe (Megan) of Sedalia, Missouri. Christopher and Megan also gifted Margie with five great grandchildren. Margie is also survived by her son, Michael Jeffrey Thompson of Texarkana, Texas. Margie was reared on Kimberling Creek in rural Bland County in Southwestern Virginia. Her happy childhood and upbringing were that of a young farm girl gathering eggs and riding horses. She never lost her fondness for the Blue Ridge Mountains, gorgeous fall colors, cold creeks in the Spring and good farm people. After graduating from Bland High School, she moved with her parents to the nearby town of Dublin, Virginia, where she will later be interred in Highland Memory Gardens. In Dublin, she would meet her future husband, Ernie, and they would begin the marriage and life together by eloping on Christmas Eve, 1949. They would face challenges as do all married couples, but worked together as a team, each helping and supporting the other. Her children learned from them to face any challenge directly, get up each morning with a smile, and move forward towards a better future. Business success brought them to Columbia, South Carolina, where Ernie would pass. Widowed at forty-two years of age, many thought Marge would return to Virginia at that time, but she remained in South Carolina running the business herself. She maintained the family home and saw that both of her children completed their education and graduated from college; Patricia (Nursing) and Michael (Law). Although she never remarried, she gratefully had a long relationship with a special friend, Treavor Painter, with whom she shared many joyous times until his death. Margie was a consummate hostess and wonderful cook with her specialty being fabulous desserts. She enjoyed entertaining and having people for special brunches, dinners, and holiday meals. Her true joy in her life was loving her family and friends. Throughout her life, she made friends easily and maintained her friendships made during all stages of her life. Her letters, cards, and phone calls attest to the constant contact she had with high school friends, as well as those she made in other place she resided including Sugar Land, Texas, where she lived with her son for fourteen years. Her greatest love was reserved for all her family which she adored.
