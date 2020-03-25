Mary Carol Corvin Wolfe, age 73, of Wytheville, Va., passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020. She was born on September 28, 1946, in Smyth County, daughter of the late Robert Edward and Edith Simms Corvin. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Allen Wolfe Sr. Survivors include two daughters, Crystal and Allen Selfe of Catawba, N.C., and Amber Wolfe of Wytheville; two sons, Roger Allen and Leeza Wolfe of Ormond, Utah, and Jason Sanders Wolfe of Dillwyn, Va.; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and brother, Robert Edward Corvin Jr. of Max Meadows. All services are private. Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va. is serving the Wolfe family.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Wolfe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

