Walter "Walt" Kenneth Koontz Walter "Walt" Kenneth Koontz, age 93, of Scottsboro, Alabama, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019. He was an auto mechanic, pilot and a United States Air Force Veteran. Walter was member of VFW Post 7854 in Floyd, Va. Mr. Koontz is survived by his son, Walter Kenneth Koontz Jr.; daughter, Betty Lou Ross; grandchildren, Charles Aaron Ross, Walt William Neal Koontz, and Mary Elizabeth Scott; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Jerry Lou Ballard; and sisters-in-law, Martha Gross, Libby Gross, and Sara Rundlett He was preceded in death by his parents, Jerry N. Koontz and Mary Waters Koontz; wife, Elizabeth G. Koontz; and sister. Mary Norman Ross. The family received friends on Monday August 5, 2019, from 3 until 4:30 p.m. at the Rudder Funeral Home in Scottsboro. A graveside service for Walter Kenneth Koontz was held on Monday, August 5, 2019, at 5 p.m. with burial into Gross Cemetery. Condolences may be made at www.rudderfuneralhomes.com.
