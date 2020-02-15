CHILHOWIE, Va. Barbara Ann "Bobbie" Neal, age 75, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital, in Abingdon, Va. Bobbie loved her family and although never married, everybody was "her youngin." She helped raise most all the children in her family, and she was everyone's "Aunt Bobbie." Bobbie loved to read and was a huge fan of the Smyth County Library. She also loved to color and play Bingo on her phone. Bobbie's kind spirit and gentle ways will be missed. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Naoe Neal; brother, Jim Neal; and brother-in-law, James Buchanan. Bobbie is survived by her sisters, Shirley Adams and husband, Steve, of Anderson, Ind., and Colleen Buchanan of Bristol, Va.; great-niece and caregiver, Jessica Smith and boyfriend, Brandon Lowe, of the home; niece, Brandy Sexton and boyfriend, Tony Hess, of Marion, Va.; nephews, Robert Neal, Nick Neal, and Cody Neal; great-nephew, Dalton Smith; special friends, Trish Fowler and David Smith, Tina and Jonathan Vance and Craig, Sherry Reedy; and several other loved nieces and nephews. As per Bobbie's wishes, all services will be private. To share memories of Barbara Ann "Bobbie" Neal, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Bobbie's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
