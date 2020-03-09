Barbara Helen Getman MARION, Va. Barbara Helen Niesz Getman, formerly of Bridgeport, N.Y., passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020, at the Abingdon Health and Rehab Center. Barbara was born in Syracuse, N.Y., on April 2, 1933. She was preceded in death by her parents, Adriane and Helen Niesz; her loving husband, Harold Getman; and a son, Daniel Getman. Barbara had a passion for animals. She worked for many years as an Animal Officer in the Town of Sullivan, N.Y. She was dedicated to taking care of others, and her family. She served as Den Mother for The Boy Scouts of America as well as a foster mother. She loved spending her time going on camping trips with her husband and working with her crafts. She was a faithful Christian and member of Marion Gospel Chapel. She is survived by her sons, Michael Getman of Marion and Anthony Getman of Victoria; daughter, Jennifer Kwiek and husband, Michael, of Syracuse, N.Y.; brother, Adriane Niesz Jr.; sister, Alice Renard; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and her Pastor, Dennis Bailey. Memorial services will be held at a later date at the Marion Gospel Chapel. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home & Crematory of Marion is serving the Getman Family.
+1
+1
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.