On Thursday, November 22, 2019, Charles "Charlie" Parker Gates, passed away at the age of 66. Charlie was born on March 7, 1953, in New York, N.Y., and adopted by Ted and Dottie Gates. He was raised in Bethesda, Maryland, where he graduated from Walt Whitman High School. He worked at a variety of retail establishments including restaurants, which sparked his passion in cooking and led to his attendance at the Culinary Institute of America. He moved to Floyd, Virginia, in the early 1990s, where he met his lifelong partner, Karen Blankenship, and lived until his death. Charlie had a passion for cooking, gardening, animals, and American history. He was very proud of his extensive and bountiful vegetable garden that fed the family and friends year after year. In the summertime, Charlie could be found tending garden. He was a skilled and natural cook who was master of the kitchen. He had many signature dishes and his spaghetti and meatballs were the best ever. He loved all animals and opened his heart to stray horses, dogs, and cats. The Civil War held his interest from his teenage years and he particularly enjoyed visiting battlefields in the region and was an avid reader of Civil War books and articles. Charlie was a passionate dreamer and was full of ideas on how to leverage these passions into a livelihood. He had a big heart and not a mean bone in his body. Charlie was preceded in death by his father, Ted, and his mother, Dottie. He is survived by his lifelong companion, Karen Blankenship; her daughter, Lindsey Watkins; his two daughters, Renie and Megan Gates; grandchildren, Chandler, Colleen, and Sydney; and his sister, Mary Gates Thompson.
