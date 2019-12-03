SUGAR GROVE, Va. David Brent Glidewell, age 38, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019, in Russell County, Va. Brent was a wonderful husband and a loving father to his children. He loved to hunt, fish, and do anything on the water. Brent was a man's man who was proud to serve his country in the U.S. Army in Iraq. He was a friend to anybody, but his true friends knew just how straight up Brent was. He had a personal relationship with God and that is who he is with today missed on earth, celebrated in Heaven. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, George Ray Barnett. Brent is survived by his wife, Lindsey Ford Glidewell; daughter, Isabel Mackenzie Dove, both of Sugar Grove, Va.; sons, Dalton Brent Glidewell of Andalusia, Ala. and Charles Jonathan Dove of Sugar Grove, Va.; father, David Glidewell; mother, Wanda June Baker and husband, Donald "Pops", all of Andalusia, Ala.; sister, Christy Williams and husband, Mark, of Tallassee, Ala.; stepbrothers, Byron Baker and Robert Baker and wife, Melinda, all of Fla.; special nephew, Caden Kilpatrick of Tallassee, Ala.; nephew, Brody Baker of Fla.; special friends, Garth and Anna Dorman of Elba, Ala.; and 4-legged buddy, Luke. The family will receive friends Saturday, December 7, 2019, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Francis Marion VFW Post #4667, 861 Goolsby Street, Marion VA 24354. Military rites will be rendered at 1 p.m. by the U.S. Army Honor Guard and Francis Marion VFW Post # 4667. To share memories of David Brent Glidewell, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Brent's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service and Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 6 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA, NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA AND SOUTHEAST WEST VIRGINIA. * WHEN...FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 6 AM EST THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS WILL BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.