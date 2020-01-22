December 25, 1940 - January 16, 2020 Jimmie Ray Jones passed away peacefully at his home Thursday, January 16, 2020, surrounded by his immediate family. He was born on December 25, 1940, in Smyth County, Virginia, to Roy Daniel "Dan" and Faye Irene (Woods) Jones. He grew up in Smyth County, where he met Margaret Carol Atwell. They were married June 10, 1961, in Atkins, Virginia, and raised three children: Ronald Alan Jones, Kathy Ann Jones, and Steven Wayne Jones. They were blessed with 49 years, 6 months and 25 days of marriage at the time of Margaret's untimely death on January 4, 2011. Jimmie retired from Jones Nursery & Landscaping in 2018 after 55 years of service. He owned and operated Jim's Car Wash in Rural Retreat, Virginia, for 29 years, from 1989 until sold in 2018. He was a long-standing member of the Groseclose First Church of God in Rural Retreat, Virginia, where he served as usher and landscaper. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Margaret Carol (Atwell) Jones; infant sister, Mildred Joyce Jones (three months old); sister, Mary Ann (Jones) Coley; and brothers, Robert "Bobby" Daniel Jones, William "Billy" Kenneth Jones, Freddie Neal Jones, and Roger Harold Jones. He is survived by his daughter, Kathy Ann (Jones) Buck (Tim); sons, Ronald Alan Jones (Karen) and Steven Wayne Jones; sister, Frances Elizabeth (Jones) Sturgill; granddaughter, Devan Michelle (Buck) Johnson (Jeffrey); great-granddaughter, Whitley Blake Johnson, and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of life service for Jimmie Ray Jones was held at 3 p.m. Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Lindsey Funeral Home, 219 N. Main Street, Rural Retreat, VA 24368. The Reverend William R. Wagner officiated. Visitation was held at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of service. Jimmie was laid to rest next to his wife, Margaret, at Rosewood Memorial Gardens in Rural Retreat, at 11 a.m. Monday, January 20, 2020, in the Mausoleum. Lindsey Funeral Home, Rural Retreat, Va. is serving the Jones family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com.
Jones, Jimmie Ray
To send flowers to the family of Jimmie Jones, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.