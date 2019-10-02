Walter Henry Joyce, age 79, of Cedar Bluff, Va. passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on February 7, 1940, the son of the late Hufford Walter and Lydia Whitt Joyce. Mr. Joyce was co-owner with his son of Joyce Cabinet Shop for 39 years. He loved hunting, fishing, and gardening. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Delbert, Tommy and Lawrence Joyce. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Carol Joyce; two children, Gail Bentley and husband, Harold, of Cedar Bluff, Va., and Dale Joyce and wife, Mary, of Richlands, Va.; grandchildren, Kayla Shepherd and husband, Jason, Savanna Joyce, and Andrew Addison; two great-grandchildren, Gunner Jase Shepherd and Mollie Mae Shepherd; three brothers, Hufford Joyce Jr. and wife, Victoria, Howard Joyce and wife, Ann, and Kenneth Joyce; and many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Interim Home Health and Staff, especially Hope Alicie, Legacy Hospice and Staff, Clinch Valley Medical Center 5th floor Oncology and Staff, and Mountain Therapy. The family received friends from 6 until 7 p.m. Sunday, September 29, 2019, at Singleton Funeral Service in Cedar Bluff, Va. Funeral services were conducted at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Singleton Funeral Service Chapel with Pastor Roger Lester and Jo Wright officiating. Graveside services were conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, September 30, 2019, at Greenhills Memory Gardens in Claypool Hill, Va. Pallbearers will be Dale Joyce, Robbie Joyce, Tim Joyce, Elliott Joyce, Ronnie Pinkerton, and Jason Shepherd. Those wishing to attend the graveside service were asked to be at Singleton Funeral Service by 10:45 a.m. to go in procession to the cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to www.SingletonFuneralService.com. The family of Walter Henry Joyce is in the care of Singleton Funeral Service in Cedar Bluff, Va.
