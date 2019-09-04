Nancy Sparks Starling, age 64, of Bandy, Va., passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019, at her home. Born on April 16, 1955, in Richlands, Va., she was an employee for over 14 years with Walmart at Claypool Hill, Va. She was a member of the Amonate Freewill Baptist Church. She loved going to church and singing. Nancy was a great Christian lady and she never met a stranger. She was always concerned for her family and others. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, George and Lorraine Mitchell Sparks and one infant son, Danny Walker Starling Jr. She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Danny Starling; one son, Joshua Starling and wife, Kelly, of Wardell, Va.; K-9 Companion, Penny; several cousins that were like brothers and sisters; and many friends, neighbors, and co-workers. Special thanks to Dr. Shrader, Legacy Hospice, and Wake Forest Cancer Center. The family received friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Singleton Funeral Service in Cedar Bluff, Va. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Sunday, September 1, 2019, at the Singleton Funeral Service Chapel with the Rev. Roger Barnett officiating. Burial followed at the Creed-Mitchell Cemetery in Bandy, Va. Pallbearers were family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wake Forest Cancer Center, 1 Medical Center Blvd, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to www.SingletonFuneralService.com. The family of Nancy Starling is in the care of Singleton Funeral Service in Cedar Bluff, Va.
