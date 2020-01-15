Jane Vinyard Bailey Musser, age 87, of Rural Retreat, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020. Jane was born in Des Moines, Iowa, on March 17, 1932, at Des Moines Methodist Hospital to the late Dr. Harloe Sr. and Olivia Huff Bailey. She was preceded in death by her husband, Don Musser; sister, Donnie Jean Peavler; brother, Harloe Bailey Jr.; and nephew, C.M. Peavler Jr. Survivors include her sister and brother-in-law, Tammy and Mike Reardon; special companion, Rawley Ireson; nephew, Nathaniel Reardon; niece, Ashley Bond and husband, Fredrick; two great nephews, Connor Bond and Robert Peavler; and great niece, Lara Peavler. A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at New Bethel United Methodist Church with Pastor Stephen Cornett officiating. Interment followed at the Mt. View Cemetery in Rural Retreat. The family received friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, January 13, 2020, at the Grubb Funeral Home. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. The Musser family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home in Wytheville, Va.
