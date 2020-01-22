MARION, Va. Ruby Moore Gill, age 88, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020, at the Valley Health Care Center in Chilhowie, Va. Ruby was born in Saltville, Va. to the late Matthew and Mary Ellen Moore. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Gill; daughters, Susan Ratcliff and Barbara Thompson; grandson, Danny L. Thompson Jr.; and sisters, Thelma Wagoner, Juanita "Punk" Farmer, Lois Everett, Geneva Wright, and Betty Harris. She is survived by her two daughters, Patricia Gill of Marion and Debbie Bishop and husband, Jeff of Texas; brother, Matthew "Jr." Moore of Glade Spring; sister, Elsie Robbins of Saltville; grandchildren, Jonathan Derek Thompson and Leiann, Mickey Mitchell, and Judy Walker; son-in-law, Danny Lee Thompson Sr.; 10 great- grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020, from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion with Pastor Kenny Price officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Private graveside services will be held at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Marion. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Gill Family.
Gill, Ruby Moore
