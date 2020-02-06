MARION, Va. Betty Jean Musick Blevins, age 79, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at her home. Betty was a loving wife, mother and Granny Betty to her family. She was a wonderful caregiver, not only in profession, but to all she came in contact with. Betty was always there to provide help in whatever way she could. She was so unselfish with her love, birthday cards, and care packages if you knew Betty you were family and if she knew you were coming home, you'd better be ready to eatespecially her bread. Betty was just a class act, proud of her children's education and she instilled that with her grandchildren. She loved her Lord and was devoted to her Cedar Bluff Church. God put a one of a kind heart in Betty Blevins, and she will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her husband, Weaver Rex Blevins; parents, Noah Lark and Nannie Hill Musick; sisters, Elizabeth Stykes, Martha Roe, and Nancy Lark Musick; and two stepbrothers. Betty is survived by her daughter, Jill Snider and husband, Stephen, of Wytheville, Va.; sons, Greg Blevins and wife, Alison, of Henrico, Va., and Brett Blevins and wife, Sandy, of Severna Park, Md.; sisters, Margaret Shumate and husband, Dallas, of Rural Retreat, Va., and Linda Campbell of Abingdon, Va.; grandchildren, Angela Reedy and husband, Evan, Joshua Snider, Carter Armentrout and husband, Matt, James Blevins, Clara Blevins, and Libby Blevins; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Friday, February 7, 2020, at 8 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel with Pastor Justin Hall officiating. Graveside services will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Rose Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 6 until 8 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel. To share memories of Betty, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Betty's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
Blevins, Betty Jean Musick
