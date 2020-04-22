Frances Umberger "Tootie" Blessing, age 81, of Wytheville, passed away on Friday April 17, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Jesse Allen and Mary Umberger. Tootie was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Lee Blessing; sons, Timmy Lee Blessing and Terry Lee Blessing; brother, Roger Umberger. She is survived by her two sons, Chris Blessing, Todd Blessing and their family; two sisters, Wanda Umberger, Norma Boyd and their family. A private graveside service was held at Mt. Mitchell United Methodist Church Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
