SMITHFIELD, Va. Madeline Cox Flinchum Hogan, age 93, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Isaac "Elvin" Cox and Cora "Lillie" Smith Cox. She was predeceased by her first husband of twenty-three years, Elever Lee Flinchum; her second devoted husband of forty-four years, Guy Esmond Hogan; her six sisters, Rose Ellen "Rosie" Quesenberry, Lettie Dickerson, Ellen Cox, Ola Howell, Gladys Smith, Dollie Lyons; and one brother, Estle Cox. Madeline was the last surviving sibling of this family. Left to cherish her memory are her three children, Janna Flinchum Barnette (Gary), Linus Flinchum (Jill), and Linda Flinchum Holland; six grandchildren, Gary "Vann" Barnette, Kevin Barnette, Kimberly Barnette, Aaron Flinchum, Amanda Hill and Jason Shawley; thirteen great-grandchildren; and many special nieces and nephews. A graveside service was held on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at 2 p.m. in Central Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Little's Funeral Home in Smithfield, Va. is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
-
Grandmother: Family rifts led up to toddler's disappearance
-
Mount Rogers Health District confirms first case of COVID-19
-
Wythe County residents recall polio epidemic
-
Area law enfrocement modify call responses, take precautionary measures to combat COVID-19
-
The Bank of Marion takes action to help ease customers' financial burdens
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.