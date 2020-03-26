SMITHFIELD, Va. Madeline Cox Flinchum Hogan, age 93, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Isaac "Elvin" Cox and Cora "Lillie" Smith Cox. She was predeceased by her first husband of twenty-three years, Elever Lee Flinchum; her second devoted husband of forty-four years, Guy Esmond Hogan; her six sisters, Rose Ellen "Rosie" Quesenberry, Lettie Dickerson, Ellen Cox, Ola Howell, Gladys Smith, Dollie Lyons; and one brother, Estle Cox. Madeline was the last surviving sibling of this family. Left to cherish her memory are her three children, Janna Flinchum Barnette (Gary), Linus Flinchum (Jill), and Linda Flinchum Holland; six grandchildren, Gary "Vann" Barnette, Kevin Barnette, Kimberly Barnette, Aaron Flinchum, Amanda Hill and Jason Shawley; thirteen great-grandchildren; and many special nieces and nephews. A graveside service was held on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at 2 p.m. in Central Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Little's Funeral Home in Smithfield, Va. is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com.

