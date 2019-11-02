Thelma Louise Dalton Walters, age 84, of Wytheville, Va., passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019. She was born December 7, 1934 in Wythe County, daughter of the late Hobert and Minnie Simpson Dalton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter E. Walters; sister, Luva Jane Melton and brother, Ed Dalton. Thelma was a lifetime member of Rosenbaum Chapel Pentecostal Holiness Church. Survivors include two sons, Benny and Sharon Walters of Max Meadows, Va. and Denny Walters of Wythe County, Va.; five daughters, Janet and Randy Kirby of Wytheville, Patsy and Charles Mabe of Wytheville, Imogene and Buster Crockett of Rural Retreat, Lisa and Jeff Meredith of Wytheville and Teresa Walters of Wytheville; sister, Wanda Sparks of Elton, Md.; two brothers, James and Darlene Dalton of Austinville, Guy and Janice Dalton of Austinville; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; special friend, Virgil Fisher of Wytheville. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Barnett Funeral Home with Evangelist Steve Board officiating. Interment will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday one hour before service time at the funeral home or at the residence at any time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Evergreen Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 144, Wytheville, VA 24382. Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va. is serving the Walters family.
