Daniel Willard Whitt, age 89, of Cedar Bluff, Va., entered into eternal rest on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family. Daniel was born on September 7, 1930, in Raven, Va., to the late Bill and Lula Mae Davidson Whitt. He was a retired fabrication foreman for S & S Machinery at Claypool Hill. Mr. Whitt was a U.S. Army Korean Era Veteran and he was also a member of the Richlands Tabernacle. Daniel was a lifelong resident of the area. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Willa Lee Whitt; and his sisters, Dee Cordle, Frances Crouse, and Doris Messick. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Carolyn Y. Whitt; son, Rick Whitt and wife, Regina, of Cedar Bluff, Va.; stepdaughter, Marsha Keene and husband, Dale, of Richlands, Va.; sister, Margaret Hicks of Georgia; grandchildren, R.B. Whitt, Brooke Justice, and Nick Keene; and great-grandchildren, Kasen Whitt, Kade Whitt, Aiden Justice, and Adalynn Justice. The family would like to extend special gratitude to Legacy Hospice for the care that they provided to Mr. Whitt during his illness. Funeral services for Daniel Willard Whitt will be private due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Entombment will follow at Greenhills Memory Gardens in Claypool Hill, Va. R.B. Whitt, Nick Keene, Dale Keene, and Josh Justice will serve as pallbearers. Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Virginia is in charge of arrangements and those wishing to express sympathy online may do so at www.hurstscottfuneralhomes.com.
