MARION, Va. Betty Jacqueline "Duke" Widener, age 85, passed away at home on Sunday, November 24, 2019. She was born on June 1, 1934, in Marion, to the late Paul and Hazel Hopkins Barker of Marion. Betty was a wonderful mom and a silent, humble hero to her seven children. She was a loving granny to her grandchildren and a good friend to many. Betty loved her Lord and read her Bible every day. She was a perfect example of Jesus's love here on earth for all that knew and loved her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Grant Widener; sons, William Grant Widener Jr. and Gregory Widener; brothers, Max and John Barker; sisters, Jean Kell and Jessie Edwards; grandson, Sean Widener; and great-grandson, Timmy Carter. Betty is survived by her children, Dennis Widener and wife, Linda, of Parkton, Md., Samuel Widener of Saltville, Va., Phillip Widener and wife, Marie, of Hyde Park, Mass., James Widener of Statesville, N.C., Mark Widener of Marion, Va., Patricia Norris and husband, Dale, of Marion, Va.; sisters, Linda Sheets and husband, Avery, of Marion, Va., Glenna Turley and husband, Bill, of Glade Spring, Va., Cathy Hagy and husband, Paul, and Sue Barker, all of Marion, Va.; brothers, Michael Hopkins and wife, Dorthy, of Chilhowie, Va., Jack Barker and wife, Janet, of Blountville, Tenn., and Dennis Barker of Marion, Va.; sister-in-law, Joyce Barker of Marion, Va.; 20 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Wythe Hospice of Southwest Virginia and caregivers Janie Johnson, Philda "Winky" Holman and Holly Sword for providing comfort and care during her final days. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Thomas Cemetery with Pastor Avery Sheets officiating. To share memories of Betty Jacqueline "Duke" Widener, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Betty's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service and Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.

