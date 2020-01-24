SUGAR GROVE, Va. Barbara Ann Testerman Pugh, age 68, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the Smyth County Community Hospital in Marion, Va. Barbara was born in the Thomas Bridge Community of Marion on March 14, 1951. She was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil and Anna Testerman; sister, Linda Sue Testerman; brothers, Larry Testerman, Ray Testerman, and Allen Testerman; and an infant son, Andrew Justin Pugh. Barbara loved devoting her time to taking care of people. She also enjoyed being outdoors riding her horse. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Hix Y. Pugh Jr; daughter, Nancy Pugh Doss and husband, Chad; granddaughters, Sydney M. Lee and Samantha Grace Lee; grandson, Austin Doss; brother, Ellis Testerman and wife, Linda; sister, Patricia Carlton; and her special little buddy, Landon Sheets. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Sunday, January 26, 2020 from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion with Pastor David Medley officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at Pugh Cemetery in Sugar Grove. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Pugh Family.
Pugh, Barbara Ann Testerman
Service information
Jan 26
Visitation
Sunday, January 26, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Bradley's Funeral Home
Jan 26
Funeral Service
Sunday, January 26, 2020
7:00PM
Bradley's Funeral Home
Jan 27
Graveside
Monday, January 27, 2020
11:00AM
Pugh Cemetery
