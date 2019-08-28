GRAY, Tenn. William Garland "Bill" Doyle, age 83, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019, at Johnson City Medical Center, in Johnson City, Tenn. Bill never met a stranger, but when he did, they were instant friends and touched by his presence. He was a loving husband, father, father-in-law, papaw, friend and fighter surviving four strokes, two pacemakers, and 42 years working for General Shale, never missing a day his last 22 years of work. Mr. Doyle enjoyed people and people enjoyed his easy-going personality. Just a few months before he passed, Bill was up to 82 minutes on the treadmill. He was a wonderful example of Jesus on earth as he lived his faith. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Bise Doyle; parents, Garland and Rose Doyle; and Charlie his beloved poodle. Bill is survived by his son, Joe Doyle and wife, Sheila, of Gray, Tenn.; sisters, Ginny Doyle and Barbara Doyle, both of Rural Retreat, Va.; brothers, Charles Doyle of Rural Retreat, Va., Bobby Doyle of Wytheville, Va., and Herman Doyle of Rural Retreat, Va.; grandson, Ryan Doyle and wife, Natalie, of Clayton, N.C.; great-grandchildren, Caroline and Grayson Doyle; and nephew, Stan Doyle. Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 29, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel, 237 East Main Street, Marion, Va., with Mr. Blake Frazier officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Cemetery, 4410 Lee Highway, Marion Va. The family will receive friends Thursday, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel. To share memories of William Garland "Bill" Doyle, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Mr. Doyle's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service and Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...LOW CLOUD CEILINGS LEADING TO POOR VISIBILITY THIS MORNING IN THE HIGHER TERRAIN OF SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA AND NORTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA... A COOL AIR WEDGE PERSISTS ACROSS AREAS OF VIRGINIA AND NORTHERN NORTH CAROLINA ALONG AND EAST OF THE CREST OF THE BLUE RIDGE. THIS HAS ALLOWED CLOUD CEILING HEIGHTS TO LOWER ENOUGH TO INTERSECT THE HIGHER TERRAIN OF THE BLUE RIDGE MOUNTAINS OF SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA AND NORTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA, ROUGHLY FROM JEFFERSON TO MEADOWS OF DAN, AS WELL AS ALONG THE I-77 CORRIDOR, AND PORTIONS OF THE I-81 CORRIDOR NEAR ITS JUNCTION WITH I-77 OR ROUGHLY FROM MARION TO PULASKI. IN THESE AREAS WHERE THE CLOUDS HAVE LOWERED TO THE TERRAIN HEIGHT, VISIBILITIES ARE GENERALLY 1/2 MILE OR LESS, CREATING POOR DRIVING CONDITIONS. THIS WILL PERSIST FOR A FEW MORE HOURS OR LIKELY UNTIL DAYBREAK WHEN A COLD FRONT WILL MOVE THROUGH AND QUICKLY ERODE THE LOW CLOUDS, FOG, AND DRIZZLE. UNTIL THIS OCCURS, PLEASE USE EXTREME CAUTION WHEN TRAVELING THROUGH THESE AREAS. BE ALERT FOR RAPID CHANGES IN VISIBILITY. USE LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS, REDUCE SPEED, AND ALLOW EXTRA DISTANCE BETWEEN YOU AND THE VEHICLE IN FRONT OF YOU.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.