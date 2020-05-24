MARION, Va. Zenna Parks Pennington age 92, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at Bristol Regional Medical Center, Bristol, Tenn. Zenna to friends and Nannie to family, we celebrate a well lived life of a gracious and wonderful lady. She wore many honored labels: devoted wife, mother, doting grandmother, sister and aunt, all with ample smiles and sincere hugs and love for each. As the apple of her eye and love of her life, Ed and Zenna celebrated and shared 75 years together, building on its foundation a 5 generation family. She worked as a secretary at Marion Junior High School and later for the Smyth County School Board before retiring. During her retirement years, she and Ed served faithfully in their church, enjoying local mission trips and church gatherings. Her servanthood touched many lives in the community. With a fashionable flair and graceful hospitality, she and Ed always had an open door and welcoming home. Her life was defined by faith, family, and friends. We will cherish the fun times, her love always and affectionately embrace her memory . She was preceded in death by her parents, Troy Preston and Georgia McCann Parks; sisters, Iva Buchanan and Charlotte Hoback. Zenna is survived by her husband, Edward L. Pennington of Marion, Va.; daughters, Toni White and husband, Jim of Bowling Green, Ky., Peggy Williams and special friend, Gary Bozeman of Atlanta, Ga., and Pam Anderson and husband, John of Suffolk, Va.; sister, Margaret Warren of Oviedo, Fla.; six grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews including special nieces, Patty Robinson, Debbie Hagy and Darlene Dean; special friend Nancy Spengler, who provided indispensable support over the last few months. Funeral services will be held Monday, May 25, 2020 at 6 p.m. at Cedar Bluff Baptist Church with Pastor Justin Hall officiating. Due to COVID-19, social and safe distancing will be observed. A private burial will be held Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Rose Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cedar Bluff Baptist Church, c/o Treasurer, 132 Churchland Drive, Atkins, Va. 24311 or the Salvation Army, c/o Treasurer, P.O. Box 133, Marion, Va. 24354. To share memories of Zenna Parks Pennington, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Mrs. Pennington's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion VA 24354.
